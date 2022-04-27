Jim Carrey Reacts To Bonkers Theory He's Been Impersonating A Secretly Dead Joe Biden

There's a weird new conspiracy theory out there, starring Jim Carrey. Kevin Winter via Getty Images

According to a recent conspiracy theory, Jim Carrey doesn’t just play President Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live.”

The “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” star has responded to a bizarre claim that he is one of “several different people” pretending to be the president.

Jason Selvig of The Good Liars — a comedy duo that regularly interviews conservatives about politics — posted a video Tuesday on Twitter in which he interviews a Donald Trump supporter who shares her belief that Biden is actually dead and that multiple actors are impersonating him.

“Oh dear. :^•,” Carrey wrote while retweeting the video on Wednesday.

“You think Biden is not alive right now?” Selvig is seen asking two people in the video.

“No, the guy that’s doing the stand-up job of trying to wake people up is an actor wearing a mask,” one of them responds. “I mean, there are several different people playing Joe Biden at this point.”

The woman then mentions a moment in 2021 when Biden fell three times walking up the stairs of Air Force One.

“I myself think that that was Jim Carrey,” she says.

A flabbergasted Selvig then asked the woman to clarify that she believes Carrey “was wearing a mask and was the acting president.” The woman emphatically nods and says that Carrey was “being silly by falling up the stairs three different times.”

She adds:

“And James Woods also I think is one of the doppelganger, mask-wearing people.”