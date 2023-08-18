JoJo Siwa Says She's Been Dreaming About Becoming A Mom 'Since I Was Literally 12'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

JoJo Siwa is making big plans for her future.

Appearing on this week’s episode of “The Best Podcast Ever,” the actor, singer and YouTube superstar opened up about her dream of starting a family ― and, from the sound of it, she’d like it to happen sooner rather than later.

“On the personal side of my life, since I was literally 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies,” she told hosts Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday. “I want to have so many. I can’t wait. I feel like I’ll have kids pretty early.”

Siwa, who came out as pansexual in 2021, acknowledged that “having kids is a lot bigger process” for members of the LGBTQ community like herself. Still, she said she hopes to be the one to carry her children, rather than opting for adoption or the use of a surrogate.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the 20-year-old is giving up her professional ambitions just yet. Elsewhere in the podcast, she said she dreams of following in the footsteps of pop artists like Beyoncé and Rihanna by headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

“When I do that, then I’ll retire and have babies,” she explained.

A Nebraska native, Siwa made her television debut as a contestant on “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” when she was just 9 years old. She came in fifth place on the show.

Most fans, however, were first introduced to Siwa by way of her YouTube channel, where she’s amassed more than 12 million subscribers. In 2020, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

Since then, she’s continued to make waves as both a performer and an LGBTQ rights advocate. In 2021, she made television history as half of the first same-sex pairing to compete on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” coming in second place.

Siwa also shared on the podcast that she hasn’t been on a date in about six months, but is looking for lasting love. She split from girlfriend Avery Cyrus in December of last year after about three months of dating.

“I just fantasize about having it for myself, like it’s all I want,” she said during her “Best Podcast Ever” chat. “I’m such a lover, and I don’t have somebody to love. I crave it so much.”

Listen to the full “Best Podcast Ever” episode with JoJo Siwa below.