Cause Of Death For Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley’s Grandson, Released

Jo Mersa Marley performs in Philadelphia in 2018. Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

New details about Jo Mersa Marley’s cause of death have been released six months after he suddenly passed away.

The grandson of legendary reggae artist Bob Marley reportedly died of “acute asthma exacerbation” after being infected by rhinovirus or enterovirus, according to documents from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, obtained by Rolling Stone.

The symptoms of rhinovirus or enterovirus present the same as the common cold, the magazine notes.

Marley in 2015. The grandson of legendary reggae artist Bob Marley reportedly died of “acute asthma exacerbation” in December 2022. Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

The medical examiner’s office states that Marley — the son of Grammy-winning musician Stephen Marley — had a history of asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia and had not been taking his medication for his asthma diagnosis at the time of his death, per Rolling Stone. The publication states that the report also notes that the 31-year-old musician had a history of smoking and had “enlarged glottic tonsils,” and black discoloration was found in his lungs.

His lungs also showed signs of congestion, hyperexpansion and increased mucus in their airwaves.

A toxicology report found THC, the chemical in marijuana, as well as naloxone and 0.08% of ethanol in Marley’s system at the time of his death.

“An acute asthma exacerbation due to viral illness is a common occurrence and considered a non-allergic event,” the report says. “Additionally, chronic smoking of combustible products such as tobacco or marijuana is dangerous in a person with asthma.”

Marley performs at Kaya Fest at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on 2017 in Miami, Florida. The 31-year-old musician had a history of smoking and had “enlarged glottic tonsils,” and black discoloration was found in his lungs, according to medical examiner's report. John Parra via Getty Images

On Dec. 26, the musician was found “unresponsive” inside his vehicle. He was pronounced dead after officers attempted to administer CPR at the scene. At the time of his death, South Florida Caribbean radio station WZPP reported that Marley suffered an asthma attack.

Marley was born in Jamaica and moved to Miami when he was 11 years old. He followed his famed family’s footsteps and released his first song, “My Girl,” as a teen. He was known for songs such as “Burn it Down,” “Made It,” and “No Way Out.”

In 2021, Marley opened up to Reggaeville.com about his grandfather’s legacy, telling the website that Bob Marley’s influence had a lasting effect on his family and how they created music. He told the outlet that his family often reminisced about the reggae superstar.

“We always hear those reflections, speaking about those things, about the role that he played not only as a family member and father but also in the world,” he explained at the time“ “and the impact he had on the Reggae community and the Reggae culture, the roots, bringing forward the message of Rastafari and love, over all love.”