NOW PLAYING

Jo Weldon On The Power Of Being A Queer, Middle-Aged Stripper

As a queer woman who grew up in a conservative setting, New York School of Burlesque headmistress Jo Weldon found freedom, fun and her calling in underground nightlife. From a colorful, decades-long sex work career ranging from stripper to dominatrix to author, Weldon wants others to embrace their true selves and “just be shameless.”