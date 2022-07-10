Penn. Rep Tees Off On Colleagues Without Uteruses Telling Women What To Do With Theirs

Pennsylvania’s Democratic House Minority Leader Rep. Joanna McClinton let loose on fellow lawmakers for betraying women on their reproductive rights — then working to rig the game to make it harder than ever to vote them out of office.

“We’re talking about half the population not being able to make decisions when not even half of this body has a uterus,” she said in a furious address Friday to her colleagues. She warned that failing to protect the reproductive rights and health of women will result in “women dying.”

McClinton also lashed a GOP-backed state constitutional amendment she charged was meant to make it harder to vote.

“Here we are being silenced once again,” McClinton declared. “Understand when you’re silencing [opposition lawmakers] you’re silencing millions of voters from every corner of the commonwealth. When you silence us and don’t allow us to amend bills that won’t let people vote, that won’t allow women to make their own decisions, you’re silencing all of us.”

if you watch one thing today make it this pic.twitter.com/SzLpNvCUl2 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 9, 2022

The Pennsylvania Senate on Friday approved a proposal — which was later also supported in a House vote — to add language to the state Constitution stating explicitly that the document does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.

A last-minute addition would also require voters to show identification at polling places, not just when they register to vote, which is currently required.

The proposed constitutional amendments might not be put to voters until 2024.

By Saturday McClinton’s dramatic speech on Twitter had nearly 2 million views, and she had countless new supporters.

We could use a lot more fire & passion when discussing the abortion bans. This isn't the time for subtlety. Or following outdated rules of 'civility' that don't apply to both parties equally. It's time to stand up for civil rights of women, to have control over their own bodies. — Carpe Diem (@CaptCarpeDiem) July 9, 2022

Hell yes! Can we have more of this energy, honesty, and courage?!?! LOVE! pic.twitter.com/rZ4O4PxRbz — Audra is Pro-Democracy (she/her) (@audrakng) July 9, 2022

