Florida Woman Accused Of Throwing Bucket Of Feces At Landlord

A Florida woman has been arrested for a very foul reason: allegedly throwing human feces at her landlord.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Joanne Mercader of Osteen on Saturday evening and charged her with battery on a person 65 or older.

The victim told officers she had agreed to meet Mercader at her home to “check on broken items within the residence.”

However, when she knocked on Mercader’s trailer home, there was no response. What happened next will forever stain the memory of anyone who has read the charging affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

When the woman opened the trailer door, she was “met with a full bucket of human feces being thrown into her face.”

Officers said the victim was dripping in poop while Mercader’s face was caked with dried feces.

At first, Mercader claimed she was the victim and that the landlord was the one who tossed the bucket of shit “as a method of eviction,” according to the Miami Herald.

“My landlord just broke into my house and assaulted me,” Mercader said, according to the officer’s body-cam footage.

But, unlike the feces, Mercader’s story didn’t stick.

She eventually told officers that she had intended to toss a bucket of water on the landlord but got confused and threw the feces bucket instead, according to The Associated Press.

However, the incident report fails to note why Mercader had a bucket of poop in her home in the first place.

The responding officer summed up the situation perfectly to his supervisor. “It’s a really crappy situation,” the deputy said, according to the AP.

The supervisor paused, then replied: “Yeah. Do the right thing.”

Mercader was released from jail on Sunday on her own recognizance. She is due in court Jan. 29 and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Volusia County Corrections via ASSOCIATED PRESS Joanne Mercader, shown in a booking photo taken Saturday by Volusia County Corrections, is accused of battery after authorities say she threw a bucket of human feces at her landlord in Osteen, Florida.