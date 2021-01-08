Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) doesn’t want any federal government buildings being named after President Donald Trump. Ever.
Castro tweeted Thursday he was preparing legislation that would prohibit the outgoing president from being afforded the honor.
Trump “incited an insurrection that damaged some of our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property,” Castro wrote, condemning Wednesday’s deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by the president’s supporters.
“Most important — let us learn from our past,” the lawmaker added. “Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol.”
Castro earlier Thursday called for Trump to be impeached and “immediately removed from office” for his incitement of the rioters:
Castro’s building name ban proposal was welcomed by many on Twitter who suggested it would really get under the president’s skin.
His twin brother, former Democratic presidential contender Julián Castro, meanwhile, simply tweeted: