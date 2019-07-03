Joaquin Castro To Fox's Laura Ingraham: 'You're A White Supremacist'

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) didn’t pull any punches against Fox News host Laura Ingraham when he called her a white supremacist on Wednesday.

Castro tweeted about living conditions at the Clint Border Patrol Station in Texas, where the U.S. government has imprisoned migrant children who have made the perilous journey to the U.S.-Mexico border. Castro visited the facility on Tuesday, NPR reported.

Ingraham —a virulent racist who has cozied up to white nationalists and continued to downplay the inhumanity of separating migrant children from their families and placing them in cages — chimed in, comparing the conditions for children in detention to those of U.S. soldiers fighting in Iraq.

“Similar to Army facilies in Iraq I was (and used) visiting Camp Victory & Balad. Think @JoaquinCastrotx needs to spend more time overseas w/ our troops bef he calls this inhumane,” she tweeted.

Similar to Army facilities in Iraq I saw (and used) visiting Camp Victory & Balad. Think @JoaquinCastrotx needs to spend more time overseas w/ our troops bef he calls this inhumane. https://t.co/NktJP9r9C4 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 3, 2019

Castro met Ingraham’s incoherent argument with a succinct response.

“You’re a white supremacist, Laura,” Castro wrote. “And, no, I don’t think refugees should be kept in war-zone conditions in the most prosperous nation on earth.”

You’re a white supremacist, Laura.



And, no, I don’t think refugees should be kept in war-zone conditions in the most prosperous nation on earth. https://t.co/1MJiYa3QJV — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) July 3, 2019

In interviews with attorneys, children have described the disturbing conditions they face in detention, including sleeping on cement floors with bright lights on, being cold, sick and hungry, and unable to bathe or brush their teeth.

Since December, six children have died in Border Patrol custody.