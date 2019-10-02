Joaquin Phoenix’s visit with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday took a seemingly awkward turn when Kimmel introduced outtakes from his new film “Joker.”

The clips (watch them above) show an agitated Phoenix in makeup apparently snapping at cinematographer Lawrence Sher for talking.

“The constant whispering, just shut the fuck up, dude,” Phoenix said in one snippet. “Trying to find something real.”

He then seems to apologize and reignites his beef by declaring, “I know you started the fucking Cher thing, Larry.”

“Cher, really? Singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon ― how is that a fucking insult?” Phoenix said.

“I’m a little embarrassed,” the three-time Oscar nominee told Kimmel.

Or was he? Phoenix may have been putting us on. Remember his “performance art” on David Lettterman’s “The Late Show” to promote his fake career change in a faux documentary called “I’m Still Here”?

But his passive-aggressive public apology to Larry is really funny no matter what.

Watch the moment at the 8:20 mark or check the whole interview out above.