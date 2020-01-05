ENTERTAINMENT

Joaquin Phoenix Adorably Gassed Up Girlfriend Rooney Mara On Golden Globes Red Carpet

The "Joker" star made Mara blush in a surprisingly tender moment.

Joaquin Phoenix regarded his girlfriend Rooney Mara on the red carpet at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in an adorable, swoon-worthy moment.

The actor, who starred in 2019’s “Joker,” stopped in his tracks to gaze at his lover adoringly, emoting with his hand on his face.

Rooney Mara, left, walks on the red carpet as Joaquin Phoenix looks on at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly
Rooney Mara, left, walks on the red carpet as Joaquin Phoenix looks on at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Upon realizing Phoenix was giving her a gaze, Mara giggled and turned away in a moment that was ― thankfully ― caught on film.

Awww.
Awww.

That’s it. That’s the story. Love is cute, friends.

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Golden Globes Rooney Mara Joaquin Phoenix
CONVERSATIONS