Joaquin Phoenix Adorably Gassed Up Girlfriend Rooney Mara On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Joaquin Phoenix regarded his girlfriend Rooney Mara on the red carpet at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in an adorable, swoon-worthy moment.
The actor, who starred in 2019’s “Joker,” stopped in his tracks to gaze at his lover adoringly, emoting with his hand on his face.
Upon realizing Phoenix was giving her a gaze, Mara giggled and turned away in a moment that was ― thankfully ― caught on film.
That’s it. That’s the story. Love is cute, friends.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter