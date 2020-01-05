Joaquin Phoenix Adorably Gassed Up Girlfriend Rooney Mara On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Joaquin Phoenix regarded his girlfriend Rooney Mara on the red carpet at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in an adorable, swoon-worthy moment.

The actor, who starred in 2019’s “Joker,” stopped in his tracks to gaze at his lover adoringly, emoting with his hand on his face.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Rooney Mara, left, walks on the red carpet as Joaquin Phoenix looks on at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Upon realizing Phoenix was giving her a gaze, Mara giggled and turned away in a moment that was ― thankfully ― caught on film.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Awww.

That’s it. That’s the story. Love is cute, friends.