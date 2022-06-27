'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Thrown To Ground By Police At Abortion-Rights Protest

Los Angeles police officers allegedly pushed “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin to the ground on Saturday while she was protesting the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Protests have erupted across the U.S. since the Supreme Court decision was announced on Friday. The ruling reversed nearly 50 years of precedent and allows states to ban abortions.

In footage posted on social media and recorded aerially by local media, police could be seen shoving the actor. Officers had formed a line in front of the demonstrators along a busy freeway.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was aware of the incident.

“The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway,” it said in a statement provided to People magazine. “The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure.”

Jodie Sweetin is one of many entertainment figures to denounce the Supreme Court's ruling. Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images

Michael Ade, the photographer who shared the video on social media, said Sweetin “was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway” when she was pushed.

Sweetin was not seriously injured, according to a representative.