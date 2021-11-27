Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Sweet Glimpse Of Daughter With Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith shared a sweet glimpse of her daughter with husband Joshua Jackson because the world can’t get enough of adorable wiggly baby toes.

The “Queen & Slim” actor posted a photo on Friday that showed her daughter’s foot next to Jackson’s.

“I’m most thankful for you,” she captioned the post.

Turner-Smith and Jackson welcomed their baby in the spring of 2020. They have mostly kept images of their daughter out of the spotlight.

Jackson gushed about raising his daughter during an interview on SiriusXM in July, saying being a father is “amazing.”

“She’s just a little bundle of joy every day,” he said. He later added: “As she starts to come alive and really experience the world and her natural curiosity and she’s so fearless, it’s just the most incredible thing to watch.”

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson at the BAFTA Film Awards on Feb. 2, 2020. via Associated Press

The “Little Fires Everywhere” actor celebrated Turner-Smith’s first Mother’s Day in 2020, thanking her in an Instagram post for “being the light that you are.”