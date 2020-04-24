Jodie Turner-Smith Celebrates New Baby With Joshua Jackson: 'I'm A Mother!'

Jodie Turner-Smith recently welcomed her first child with Joshua Jackson, and the “Queen & Slim” star celebrated the news in a Twitter post on Thursday.

“I’m a mother!” Turner-Smith tweeted.

Representatives for the couple confirmed the baby’s arrival earlier this week, telling People on Tuesday that “both mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

Last month, Turner-Smith hinted that the couple was expecting a baby girl in an Instagram story video she posted on International Women’s Day, People reported.

“Can you see her dancing in there?” the actor wrote in the post showing her belly, the publication reported.

Jackson and Turner-Smith first fueled marriage rumors with a red carpet appearance in November; both sported rings on their left-hand ring fingers.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in secret last year, but they have remained coy since then about their marriage status. Jackson referred to Turner-Smith as his “wife” in an interview last month.

In February, Turner-Smith dedicated a Valentine’s Instagram post to Jackson, writing that the “Little Fires Everywhere” actor “sees my soul and holds my heart.”

Last month, Jackson shared some of the anxieties he had about welcoming a baby during the coronavirus pandemic in an interview with BuzzFeed News’ “AM to DM.”

Jackson said that the couple were figuring out the healthiest way “to interface with the medical community” during Turner-Smith’s pregnancy.

“I’ve never been a parent before, so I’m not quite sure how much of this is just, like, first baby anxiety and how much of it is pandemic anxiety,” Jackson said.