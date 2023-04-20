What's Hot

EntertainmentTaylor Swift Celebrity SplitsJoe Alwyn

Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Pops Up In First Photo Since Split

The English actor appeared in snaps posted by one of his co-stars.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Joe Alwyn’s breakup with Taylor Swift may be big news, but the English actor appears to be keeping his mind on other things.

Fans got a glimpse of Alwyn for the first time since his big split from the songstress was announced after co-star Emma Laird posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

Laird recapped some “Moments in March” by sharing scenes from the set of their movie “The Brutalist,” which she stars in alongside Alwyn, Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.

Among the photos was a snap of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s ex smiling while scootering around the streets of Hungary, where the project began filming on March 16.

Joe Alwyn attends the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on September 18, 2020. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)
Joe Alwyn attends the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain on September 18, 2020. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage)
Juan Naharro Gimenez via Getty Images

Presumably taken last month, the photo could have been from around the time of the Swift split.

In early April, sources reported that the singer and actor’s relationship ended “a few weeks” prior.

Swift insiders told People they parted ways due to a “difference in their personalities,” while noting the breakup was nothing “dramatic.”

According to those close to the pop star, the couple “had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together.”

Now that the breakup is official, the Swift squad appears to be cutting any digital ties to Alwyn.

The “We Are Never Getting Back Together” singer’s famous friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and rockers Danielle, Alana and Este Haim have all reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram.

