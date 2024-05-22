WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s 200th judicial nominee on Wednesday, a significant milestone both in terms of the number of lifetime federal judges he has confirmed and the astounding diversity he has infused into the nation’s courts.
With the Senate’s confirmation of Angela Martinez to a U.S. district court in Arizona, Biden surpassed the number of lifetime federal judges that Donald Trump had confirmed by the same point in his presidency. Trump, who made judicial confirmations a major focus of his presidency, was at 196 at this point in his presidency.
Advertisement
It is the diversity of Biden’s judges, though, that really jumps out. He has put more women, people of color, LGBTQ+ people and professionally diverse people into lifetime federal judgeships than any of his predecessors, and in some cases, more than any of them combined.
Nearly two-thirds of Biden’s judges are women (127), and nearly two-thirds are people of color (125). About 40% of Biden’s judges are women of color (79).
To put this into some context: A total of 3,254 white men have served on the Supreme Court, appeals courts or district courts since the U.S. federal court system was created in 1789, according to the Federal Judicial Center.
In all that time, 416 judges have been white women, and 565 have been people of color. Just 197 have been women of color.
Advertisement
The professional diversity of Biden’s judges is also off the charts. More than 40% of them (85) have backgrounds as public defenders or civil rights lawyers ― a huge break from the centuries-long tradition of plucking people for federal judgeships from their jobs as prosecutors or corporate attorneys.
Biden has ushered in some historic firsts for the federal bench, too. He appointed the first openly LGBTQ+ woman to serve on a U.S. appeals court, Judge Beth Robinson of the 2nd Court of Appeals. He appointed the first Muslim American federal judge, Zahid Quraishi, to a U.S. district court. He has appointed four Native American people to lifetime federal judgeships, which is half of all the Native American federal judges appointed in U.S. history.
And, of course, Biden appointed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman and former public defender to serve on the nation’s top court.
“This is a major milestone,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) celebrated on the Senate floor ahead of Martinez’s vote. “Simply put, our 200 judges comprise the most diverse slate of judicial nominations under any president in American history.”
Advertisement
Broken down, the president has confirmed a total of one Supreme Court justice, 42 appeals court judges, 155 district court judges and two Court of International Trade judges. All of these judges are serving lifetime appointments.
Biden “may well be able to match” Trump’s 177 confirmed district judges by the end of the year, speculated Russell Wheeler, a visiting fellow with the Brookings Institution’s governance studies program and president of the Governance Institute, a nonpartisan think tank.
“If he does, he would be second only to former President Jimmy Carter” in confirming that many U.S. district judges in a single term, Wheeler said.
But Biden is not likely to fill as many appeals court vacancies as Trump did, he said. By the end of Trump’s term, he had confirmed 54 appeals court judges. There simply aren’t enough vacancies for Biden to fill to hit that number by the end of the year.
Ultimately, though, the president’s goal has been to appoint “a lot of judges who were not white males,” Wheeler added. “He’s exceeded that.”
Advertisement
“All things considered, I think he has a really impressive record,” he said.
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
It's Another Trump-Biden Showdown — And We Need Your Help
The Future Of Democracy Is At Stake
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
The 2024 election is heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future hangs in the balance. Would you consider contributing to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season?
HuffPost believes news should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make — even as little as $2 — goes directly toward supporting the impactful journalism that we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our story.
It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most consequential presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to bringing you up-to-date, accurate news about the 2024 race. While other outlets have retreated behind paywalls, you can trust our news will stay free.
But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the key ways we support our newsroom. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are vital to supporting a free press.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.