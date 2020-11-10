Times Of London Trolls Trump With Cartoon Of Oval Office Chaos Biden Will Encounter

President-elect Joe Biden faces quite the clean-up operation in a new cartoon published by the Times of London on Monday.

Morten Morland, the political cartoonist at the Rupert Murdoch-owned British newspaper, depicted the destruction that President Donald Trump has wrought on the Oval Office with this image that has now gone viral on Twitter:

One of the Trump campaign’s Make America Great Again caps lies discarded on the floor near bottles of spray tan, golf clubs, a ripped-up copy of the Constitution and a cell phone with Twitter’s logo on its screen.

There’s also a bottle of bleach, referencing Trump’s bonkers suggestion during a press briefing in April that injecting disinfectant could be a cure for COVID-19.

Morland marked Trump’s 2016 election victory with this cartoon for right-leaning magazine The Spectator:

