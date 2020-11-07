As Democrats Hail Joe Biden's Presidential Win, GOP Mostly Stays Quiet

Democrats greeted the news that Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be the next president and vice president of the United States on Saturday with jubilation, congratulating them on their historic win over President Donald Trump immediately after television networks and The Associated Press projected the outcome of the 2020 election.

Republicans were more muted in the immediate aftermath of the calls.

While dozens of Democratic lawmakers and allied groups issued statements and weighed in on social media platforms like Twitter, most Republican elected officials stayed quiet. As of early Saturday afternoon, it remained unclear if GOP lawmakers will speak as Trump continues to deny and dispute the election results.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a frequent Trump critic, congratulated Biden on Twitter.

Congratulations to President-elect Biden. Everyone should want our president to succeed because we need our country to succeed. We have great challenges ahead of us as a country. Now more than ever, we need to come together as Americans. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 7, 2020

Trump’s campaign issued a statement from him on Saturday after the calls saying he doesn’t accept Biden has won the election. He reiterated his baseless claims about voter fraud and pledged to start “prosecuting our case” in court.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in the statement.

The president was at his golf course in Virginia when the race was called for Biden.

The former vice president is just the fourth challenger to beat an incumbent president in the past 100 years.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted,” Biden said in a statement after the race was called.

