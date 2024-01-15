Biden Raises Over $97 Million In Fourth Quarter Of 2023

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign raised $97 million in the final quarter of 2023, the campaign announced on Monday.
The sum is a dramatic increase over the $71 million that the campaign raised in the third quarter. It brings Biden’s total cash on hand to $117 million, which the campaign says is more than any other Democratic presidential candidate in history has amassed at this point in the election cycle.
Former President Donald Trump has not yet announced his fourth-quarter fundraising totals. But the Biden campaign noted that it raised more in the third quarter than all of the Republican presidential candidates combined.
“While most of the Republicans have not yet announced their fundraising numbers, we fully expect to lap them,” TJ Ducklo, senior communications adviser to the Biden campaign, said in a statement. “Several times.”
Even as many Democratic voters tell pollsters they would prefer a different nominee for president, rank-and-file Democrats are opening their wallets for Biden.
The Biden campaign said that 97% of its donations in the fourth quarter of 2023 consisted of contributions under $200. The average contribution was $41.88, according to the campaign.