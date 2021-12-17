President Joe Biden sent a blunt message to Green Bay Packers’ unvaccinated quarterback Aaron Rodgers via a fan this week.
While touring tornado-hit areas of Kentucky, Biden told a woman wearing a Packers jacket: “Tell that quarterback he’s gotta get the vaccine.”
Advertisement
Watch the video here:
Rodgers initially misled people about his COVID-19 vaccination status by telling reporters he was “immunized.”
When the truth came out in November after he contracted the coronavirus, the athlete and one-time guest “Jeopardy!” host flipped out at the media in a wild interview full of false information.