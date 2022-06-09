Biden Expects 'Mini Revolution' With Many Politicians Voted Out If SCOTUS Overturns Roe

President Joe Biden predicted Wednesday that there will be a “mini revolution” with several politicians voted out of office if the Supreme Court overturns abortion rights.

“There’s a whole range of things that are at stake here when we talk about eliminating Roe v. Wade,” Biden explained on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” referring to the landmark 1973 ruling. “It’s just ridiculous in my view.”

Biden said he expects the country will react if the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is consistent with a leaked draft majority opinion. That draft, published by Politico, would overturn both Roe and a later abortion case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey ― paving the way for states to severely restrict or outright ban the procedure.

“I don’t think the country will stand for it,” Biden told host Jimmy Kimmel during the interview, which was his first in-studio late night appearance as president.

In the leaked draft, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito argued the issue of abortion should go back to the states, many of which have already moved to restrict access.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes in the draft. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled ... It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The president said his administration is looking at whether it could issue an executive order on abortion rights.

“It’s clear that if in fact the decision comes down the way it does, and these states impose the limitations they’re talking about, it’s going to cause a mini revolution and they’re going to vote a lot of these folks out of office,” Biden said.

Biden also urged people to turn out and vote to get their voices heard.

“You gotta vote, let people know exactly what the devil you think,” he said.

Kimmel also asked Biden if he would consider issuing an executive order on guns in the wake of multiple recent mass shootings, including the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

“I have issued executive orders within the power of the presidency to be able to deal with these, everything having to do with guns and gun ownership ... all the things that are within my power,” Biden said.

