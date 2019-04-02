Joe Biden Accuser Lucy Flores Says She Would Still Vote For Him Over Trump

“I think that in terms of when he talks about his motivation etcetera we really need to also acknowledge that it’s not, it’s not about the intent, it is about the person on the receiving end of that behavior, that unwanted behavior, and the way in which it makes that person feel, especially, especially in a situation where you have that kind of a power imbalance going on,” she told CBSN.

Biden issued a statement over the weekend, writing that he never intentionally meant to act inappropriately with Flores or any other woman while in office.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” he said. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

A second woman, a former congressional aide named Amy Lappos, came forward on Monday alleging that Biden grabbed her by the head and rubbed noses with her during a 2009 political fundraiser.

The former vice president has been criticized in the past for the way he interacts with women including incidents such as kissing a senator’s wife on the lips, whispering into a girl’s ear and kissing her cheek, and whispering into the ear of the wife of former Defense Secretary Ash Carter as he was sworn into that post during President Barack Obama’s administration.