President Donald Trump’s monthslong lies about the coronavirus pandemic are the focus of a new ad from Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.
The 51-second clip begins with footage of Trump in January claiming COVID-19 will simply “disappear.” Subsequent footage shows Trump repeatedly downplaying the threat of the virus, while acknowledging its danger in private.
The United States is now in the grip of a devastating third wave, with experts predicting the surge will reach 100,000 new cases per day in the coming weeks.
The spot ends with a blunt message for voters:
“Over 220,000 Americans have died. COVID-19 is still raging. Trump is still lying.”
Check out the video here:
Trump has taken a decidedly anti-science approach to the pandemic. The president has pushed for businesses and schools to reopen in a bid to boost the economy before the election.
He has also flouted his own government’s safety advice, even after contracting the virus himself, to hold campaign rallies featuring crowds of mostly maskless supporters.
Biden, meanwhile, has advocated for a national mask mandate and said he’d be prepared to impose restrictions if scientists advised.
- Here’s the latest science on COVID antibodies.
- How does the coronavirus spread differently than the flu?
- What does the new CDC definition of a COVID-19 “close contact” mean for you?
- Is it safe to see grandparents for the holidays?
- Therapists predict how this year will shape our mental health.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place