President Donald Trump’s monthslong lies about the coronavirus pandemic are the focus of a new ad from Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign.

The 51-second clip begins with footage of Trump in January claiming COVID-19 will simply “disappear.” Subsequent footage shows Trump repeatedly downplaying the threat of the virus, while acknowledging its danger in private.

The United States is now in the grip of a devastating third wave, with experts predicting the surge will reach 100,000 new cases per day in the coming weeks.

The spot ends with a blunt message for voters:

“Over 220,000 Americans have died. COVID-19 is still raging. Trump is still lying.”

Trump has taken a decidedly anti-science approach to the pandemic. The president has pushed for businesses and schools to reopen in a bid to boost the economy before the election.

He has also flouted his own government’s safety advice, even after contracting the virus himself, to hold campaign rallies featuring crowds of mostly maskless supporters.

Biden, meanwhile, has advocated for a national mask mandate and said he’d be prepared to impose restrictions if scientists advised.