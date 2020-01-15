President Donald Trump can’t stop talking about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in a new attack ad that the former vice president’s 2020 campaign released this week.

“Donald Trump has made it clear. He’s got Joe Biden on his mind,” the voiceover begins the 30-second clip.

“Because Trump knows Biden will beat him in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, the states we need to take back the presidency,” he continues.

The narrator notes how Biden, during former President Barack Obama’s administration, “stood on the world stage, helped made Obamacare the law of the land” and claims he can “step in on day one.”

“It’s why Trump can’t stop talking about,” he concludes to the sound of Trump repeatedly saying Biden’s name.

Why are you so obsessed with me, Mr. President? pic.twitter.com/BbAawEvQo6 — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 14, 2020

“Why are you so obsessed with me, Mr. President?” Biden’s campaign tweeted alongside the video, which garnered more than half a million views in its first 12 hours online. Trump’s reported concern about Biden becoming his Democratic rival in November’s election manifested with the Ukraine scandal, over which the House impeached the president last month.