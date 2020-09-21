Sometimes an election ad writes itself.

President Donald Trump provided Joe Biden’s campaign team with the perfect fodder when the incumbent declared with apparent sarcasm at a North Carolina rally Saturday: “If I lose to him, I don’t know what I’m gonna do. I will never speak to you again. You’ll never see me again.”

Team Biden quickly put together a video clip of the moment and the Democratic nominee provided the kicker: “I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message.”

I’m Joe Biden and I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/TuRZXPE5xK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020

The quick hit turned into Twitter gold, viewed more than 13 million times.

While producing this commercial probably didn’t make a dent in Biden’s budget, the two candidates have been spending quite a lot to get their word across.

Biden’s campaign poured in $65 million across digital, TV and print platforms last week, CNN reported. Trump’s campaign last week said it ramped up advertising with an “eight-figure” buy, but didn’t specify the amount, according to AP.