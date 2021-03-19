White House Says Biden 'Doing Fine' After Tripping Up Air Force One Steps

President Joe Biden stumbled three times while climbing the stairs to board Air Force One on Friday, but White House officials say he is “doing fine.”
Biden tripped while boarding the presidential aircraft at Joint Base Andrews just outside Washington.
White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the accident happened under very windy conditions and that she nearly tripped coming up the steps herself.
“He is doing 100 percent,” she told reporters.
Although Biden was uninjured, the accident reminded Twitter users of a similar incident in 1975 involving President Gerald Ford.
Some conservatives on Twitter also used the incident to promote the narrative that 78-year-old Biden has lost a step.
However, Biden and Ford aren’t the only presidents who’ve had issues boarding Air Force One.
Back in 2018, former president Donald Trump boarded the plane with what looked like a trail of toilet paper following him from his limo up the stairs.