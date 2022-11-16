President Joe Biden released an attack ad during former President Donald Trump’s speech announcing his presidential candidacy for 2024.

Biden shared the ad in a tweet as Trump spoke from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022

Trump announced his 2024 candidacy in a speech Tuesday night, when he proclaimed that “America’s comeback starts now,” later adding that “we are a nation in decline, we are a failing nation.” He repeated a number of his regular talking points, touting achievements from his term and criticizing the Biden administration.

Advertisement

When asked if he had a reaction to Trump’s announcement, Biden — who is in Bali for the G20 summit — told reporters, “Not really.”

In 2020, Biden got 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, and he received more than 7 million more voted in the popular count than Trump. But Trump has continuously denied he lost his reelection. Two months after the results came in, on Jan. 6, 2021, the former president tweeted about voter fraud and held a rally near the White House, urging his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol, where they stormed the building as Congress met to certify the Electoral College count.