Obama Praises Supreme Court DACA Ruling, Says Biden Would Protect Dreamers

Former President Barack Obama said he’s happy for young people protected from deportation under Thursday’s Supreme Court decision upholding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The DACA program, created during Obama’s presidency, allows undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children to live and work without being deported. President Donald Trump moved to dismantle it, arguing Obama overstepped his authority. The Supreme Court, however, ruled Trump’s action was an “arbitrary” and “capricious” violation of the law.

“I’m happy for them, their families, and all of us,” Obama wrote on Twitter, referring to the nearly 650,000 individuals protected under DACA. He added that electing Joe Biden would further protect Dreamers and create “a system that’s truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all.”