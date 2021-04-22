POLITICS

Joe Biden Wields Baseball Bat In ‘Photoshop Battle’ That’s A Home Run

A 2011 photo featuring Mitch McConnell is going viral on Reddit.

Reddit users knocked it out of the park with their latest “Photoshop Battle.”

They comically reworked this picture of President Joe Biden wielding a baseball bat in front of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The photo was taken in 2011 when Biden, then vice president in Barack Obama’s administration, visited the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville.

It’s unclear why the image was resurfaced this week, but Reddit users immediately set to work by dropping Biden into movies and other amusing scenarios:

