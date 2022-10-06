Twitter Lights Up With Jokes Over Biden's Big Cannabis News

President Joe Biden lit up social media on Thursday with the announcement that he will pardon all prior federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana.

Many people were enthusiastic about the decision, which officials said could clear about 6,500 people who were convicted on federal charges between 1992 and 2021, as well as thousands more who were convicted of possession in the District of Columbia.

Although the pardons could seriously affect thousands of Americans, they also inspired humorous responses from many Twitter users.

Some imagined possible headlines.

Prior Weed Convictions Go Up In Smoke



Biden Gives the Green Light for Pardons



Biden Smokes the Competition in Midterms



They Go Low, We Go Higher



Biden Passes the Blunt To State Courts



I'm sorry https://t.co/dIEjfXo7eW — Sarah Solomon (@sarahsolfails) October 6, 2022

Others shouted out the people who would really appreciate the news.

congratulations to all my fellow dave matthews and phish friends — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) October 6, 2022

Others considered the political ramifications.

DANK BRANDON HAS ARRIVED https://t.co/qSRRhZm14Z — Nick Allen (@NickAllen) October 6, 2022

The “Fuck Biden” crowd (who are just flabbergasted that Biden said “fuck”) when they hear about Biden pardons move on weed:



“Fffuuuccckk!!” — Jeremy London (@SirJeremyLondon) October 6, 2022

If you're freaking out because Joe Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, I know just the thing to help you chill. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) October 6, 2022

Some smelled opportunity.

i hope biden fully legalizes pot so that i can some day turn a huge profit on all my amazing snack ideas



(pickle brine rice pudding, you know you’d eat it) — rstevens 🐳💨 (@rstevens) October 6, 2022

Some people wondered if Biden should’ve prioritized other things instead.

OK fine Biden can legalize marijuana but he's GOT to do something about White Claw — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) October 6, 2022

But one person had a problem with the timing of the announcement.

Why not announce this at 4:20 though https://t.co/GqLZEAkuvG — Jon Tayler, Top 0.1% On OnlyJons (@JATayler) October 6, 2022