Biden's Challengers Had A Very Bad Week In New Hampshire

It’s only Tuesday, and two of President Joe Biden’s challengers are already having the worst campaign week ever.
Democratic presidential hopefuls Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Marianne Williamson took part in a primary debate Monday night in a downtown Manchester ballroom in New Hampshire. Biden didn’t attend, and neither did many other adults. The crowd was mostly made up of seventh graders, according to Politico.
“Joe Biden should have been right here with us,” Phillips said during the debate. “He is taking the Granite State for granted, he is taking this election for granted, and he is taking every single one of you and this entire country for granted.”
The no-shows continued Tuesday when zero people showed up for a campaign event hosted by Phillips in New Hampshire.
Phillips arrived at the DoubleTree hotel for an event called “Coffee Conversations,” according to NBC News, where he was supposed to talk and drink coffee with voters. With no voters there, Phillips instead poured coffee for staffers.
With Biden as the incumbent candidate, Phillips and Williamson don’t have much support or buzz behind them. Williamson ran in 2020 and gained national attention for her remarks during debates, including the time she said her priority as president would be to call the prime minister of New Zealand.
“My first call is to the prime minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it’s the best place in the world for a child to grow up,” Williamson said during a 2019 debate. “I would tell her, ‘Girlfriend, you are so on!’”