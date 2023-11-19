Giant Panda Gives Media A Big Biden Distraction In 'SNL' Cold Open

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Joe Biden (played by Mikey Day) let Tian Tian the giant panda (played by Bowen Yang) avert reporters’ attention from questions on international affairs and the 2024 election on “SNL” this weekend.

Day’s Biden – who continued a run of digs at the president’s age – celebrated “more pandas” coming to the U.S. following his recent meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Biden took questions at the parody press conference as he agreed that he would side with referring to Jinping as a “dictator” and took a “fake elevator” to avoid a reporter’s inquiry on the U.S.-Mexico border.

But after Yang’s panda character arrived at the faux presser, he offered his two cents on a big media distraction: China sending new pandas to America.

“Am I the only one who is surprised that the presidents of the two biggest economies in the world met and everyone’s just like, what’s up with the pandas?” Yang’s character asked.

The “SNL” reporters, however, didn’t seem to get his concern.

“President Biden, Trump’s team has announced that they will replace all federal workers with Trump loyalists. My question is, panda, did you like America?” asked a mock “Axios” reporter.

