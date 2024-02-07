Robert Hur, the special counsel investigating President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents from his time serving in the Obama administration, is expected to release his report soon, according to multiple news reports published Tuesday.
While Biden will likely not face criminal charges as a result of the probe, Hur is expected to criticize the president and his associates in his report for “sloppy record-keeping and storage,” officials close to Biden told The New York Times.
Biden sat for an interview with Hur in October. Other Biden administration officials, including former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, were also interviewed as part of the probe.
Biden’s lawyers notified the National Archives in November that they found a “small number” of classified files in one of Biden’s former offices in the Penn Biden Center in Washington. Biden’s lawyers later said they found additional classified material in his Wilmington home, probing an FBI search of the property. His Rehoboth, Delaware, home was also searched, but no classified material was found there.
Former President Donald Trump was indicted for mishandling classified documents after departing the White House. That case is expected to go on trial in May. Trump has denied wrongdoing.