Joe Biden Sends Condolences To Trump Following Death Of Brother, Robert

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expressed his condolences to President Donald Trump on Sunday following the death of his younger brother, Robert Trump, saying, “I hope you know that our prayers are with you all.”

“I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these,” the former vice president said in a post on Twitter.

Biden’s first wife and their young daughter died in a car crash in 1972. His son Beau Biden died in 2015 from cancer at the age of 46.

Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing. I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one — and I know how important family is in moments like these. I hope you know that our prayers are with you all. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 16, 2020

Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, echoed his sentiments in her own Twitter post to Trump and his family.

“Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you,” the California senator said.

Trump announced the death of his brother late Saturday. Robert Trump, 71, had been hospitalized in New York City prior to his death. Officials did not immediately release a cause of death.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Robert Trump, seen left of his brother Donald Trump in 1999, died Saturday after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Robert Trump’s death comes amid a particularly contentious reelection campaign for his brother, with less than three months until the November election.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!