Joe Biden Is Still Testing Positive For COVID-19

President Joe Biden again tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

In a letter released by the White House, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, said the president is “feeling well” as he begins his week.

“Given his rebound positivity, which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring,” O’Connor wrote. “This morning, as could be anticipated, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive.”

The letter also stated Biden will continue “strict isolation measures as previously described.”

The New York Times’ Peter Baker said Biden is having “lingering minor symptoms,” including a “dry cough and sniffles,” according to the White House.

Biden hasn’t had a reemergence of the most significant symptoms from covid, but White House says that like others with covid he is having “lingering” minor symptoms, citing as examples a dry cough and sniffles. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) August 1, 2022

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 a second time on Saturday. He first tested positive for the virus on July 21 and then recovered and tested negative several days later.

O’Connor said Biden’s symptoms when he first tested positive included a runny nose, fatigue and a dry cough.

In a memo sent Saturday, O’Connor described Biden’s second positive diagnosis as a “rebound” case affecting a small percentage of individuals treated with Paxlovid, an antiviral medication that stops the coronavirus from replicating in the body.

“After testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning, and Friday morning, the President tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” O’Connor said. “This in fact represents ‘rebound positivity.’”