Biden On COVID-19 Stimulus: 'We Can't Do Too Much Here. We Can Do Too Little.'

Since then, a consensus has emerged among economists that the stimulus package, which ended up costing roughly $840 billion, greatly benefited the economy but should have gone much further.

On Monday, Biden met with 10 Republican senators who pushed for a smaller stimulus package that would total $600 billion. It would offer smaller checks to people, provide less unemployment insurance, and give no aid to state and local governments. Biden told Senate Democrats this week that he believed the size of the GOP senators’ counterproposal was too small.

Democratic senators have expressed some unease with wealthier households receiving stimulus checks and have been discussing whether to further limit the number of people who receive payments.

Previously, payments went to all individuals who earned $75,000 or less in the most recent tax year (and all joint filers earning $150,000 or less). The payments shrank by $5 for every $100 of income above those levels, ultimately disappearing for a childless worker who earned more than $103,000.

One option Democrats are discussing is to lower the phaseout threshold to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for married couples.

The Biden administration has said it is willing to potentially change the pool of people who would get checks, while keeping the payments at $1,400 per person.