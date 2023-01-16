What's Hot

Chuck Todd And Ron Johnson Go Head-To-Head In Fiery 'Meet The Press' Faceoff

Billy Joel Performs Touching Tribute To Jeff Beck At Madison Square Garden

Seth Rogen Calls Out The CW During Its Critics' Choice Awards Coverage

Jennifer Coolidge Serves Another Iconic Line In Critics Choice Award Acceptance Speech

Mehdi Hasan Calls Out Merrick Garland For Pandering To Bad-Faith Republicans

New York Democrats Demand GOP Leaders Tell What They Knew About George Santos' Lies

Jeremy Clarkson Attempts A Second Public Apology For 'Horrible' Meghan Markle Column

Elon Musk's Next Drama: A Trial Over His Tweets About Tesla

Is Today Really The Saddest Day Of The Year? What To Know About 'Blue Monday.'

Greta Thunberg Removed By Police From German Anti-Coal Protest

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Film Legend, Dies At 95

This Super-Easy Kitchen Swap Will Make Your Food Taste Infinitely Better

PoliticsJoe Biden Critical race theoryMLK

Biden Slams GOP Efforts To Silence Discussions Of Systemic Racism

"That’s not being woke, that’s being honest," the president said during his Martin Luther King Jr. Day remarks.
Mollie Reilly

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

President Joe Biden on Monday criticized Republican attempts to limit how educators discuss race and systemic discrimination in schools, arguing that teaching these topics isn’t about being “woke” but about acknowledging history.

Speaking at the National Action Network’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Washington, D.C., the president highlighted some of his administration’s recent accomplishments including establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday — which was met with opposition from some Republicans who decried the effort as “identity politics.”

The idea that we’re supposed to remain silent on the abuses of the past, as if they didn’t occur? That’s not being woke, that’s being honest,” Biden said. “That’s talking about history.”

Biden’s remarks come amid renewed efforts by some Republicans to ban “critical race theory” in schools. Critical race theory is an academic discipline that studies how race has influenced societal, legal and political structures, but the term has been used by Republicans in recent years as a blanket indictment of any discussion of systemic racism or discrimination. Across the country, Republican legislators have pushed bills seeking to restrict how these topics are taught in public schools, including by banning books.

Most recently, newly inaugurated Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) signed an executive order banning “indoctrination and critical race theory” in public classrooms. Sanders, who previously served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, defended the ban Sunday on Fox News, arguing teachers “shouldn’t teach our kids and our students ideas to hate this country.”

And in Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to overhaul public universities, beginning with the historically progressive New College in Sarasota where he recently appointed six conservative trustees to the board.

“We must ensure that our institutions of higher learning are focused on academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideology,” DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024, said during his inaugural speech earlier this month.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mollie Reilly - Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

Popular in the Community