What's Hot

Ryan Gosling Worried He Didn't Have The Right 'Ken-ergy' For The 'Barbie' Movie

Denzel Washington Squares Off Against The Italian Mafia In ‘The Equalizer 3’ Trailer

Chief Justice Roberts Declines Senate Request To Testify On Judicial Ethics

Sharon Osbourne Says She ‘Really F**king Pushed It’ Too Far With Plastic Surgery

Daniel Radcliffe And Partner Erin Darke Welcome First Child

Report Finding Gunshot Residue On Slain Activist’s Hands Conflicts With Past Autopsies

'High Probability' Spacecraft Crashed On Moon, Japanese Company Says

House GOP’s $4.8 Trillion Spending Cut And Debt Limit Bill Teeters On The Edge

3 Arrests Made At Texas Drag Show Protest

Trump's Rambling Interview Gets Game-Show Treatment In New 'Daily Show' Segment

Report Suggests Tucker Carlson Was Fired Over Prayer Talk: 'Freaks Rupert Out'

Sen. Ted Cruz's Jan. 6 Scheming Exposed In Newly Unveiled Recording

PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden dark brandon

Joe Biden Breaks Out 'Dark Brandon' As He Takes Aim At Trump

The president and his reelection campaign are fully embracing his feisty alter-ego.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

President Joe Biden and his campaign are fully embracing a term once meant as an insult and using “Dark Brandon” to move merch for his newly announced 2024 reelection campaign.

The Biden campaign website is selling a Dark Brandon coffee mug ― which they call the “Dark Roast Mug” ― and a Dark Brandon T-shirt, which it says is “best worn while vanquishing Malarkey.”

Twitter users have also spotted Dark Brandon in the campaign’s 404 error page, or the page users are shown when they click on a broken link or mistype part of the URL.

“You’re lost, Jack,” it says at the top, above an image of a laser-eyed Biden in full “Dark Brandon” mode:

Dark Brandon
Dark Brandon
Joe Biden

The “Brandon” name began as an insult, and more specifically shorthand for an F-bomb aimed at the president from supporters of Donald Trump.

But that quickly changed as Biden’s supporters coopted it into memes and transformed it into “Dark Brandon,” to represent Biden’s feisty side.

Now, it seems, even Biden himself is all aboard the “Dark Brandon” train.

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community