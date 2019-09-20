Joe Biden Decries Trump's "Corruption" In Reports Of Ukraine Calls

Former Vice President Joe Biden is decrying reports that President Donald Trump urged the president of Ukraine to look into his son’s business dealings there.

Biden says in a statement that if the reports are true, “Then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country.”

Biden said Trump should release the transcript of his July phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy “so that the American people can judge for themselves.”

If these reports are true, then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country. pic.twitter.com/PblNGDarXU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2019

Biden released the statement after news organizations reported Trump had urged Zelenskiy to probe the activities of Biden’s son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump says there was nothing inappropriate in his contacts with foreign leaders