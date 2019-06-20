Democrats Jump To Joe Biden's Defense After He Touted Working With Segregationists

A major part of Biden’s pitch to voters is that he’s able to work across the aisle and get things done. And he’s long touted his relationships with unlikely allies, including former segregationist Sen. Jesse Helms and former Vice President Dick Cheney. In 2003, he delivered a eulogy at Thurmond’s funeral, calling him “a product of his time” who later moved “to the good side.”

But the part of Biden’s comments that was newer ― and made him seem more tone-deaf ― was his boast that Eastland never called him “boy.” And it’s a comment that many Democrats, conveniently, aren’t addressing.

“Boy” is racist and condescending term white people use to refer to black men. Therefore, the reason that Eastland perhaps treated Biden with respect and didn’t refer to him as “boy” is obvious — except perhaps to Biden himself. Other types of people were less able to fit into the back-slapping club that was the U.S. Senate in the latter part of the 20th century.

Booker, the only black man who is running as a serious contender in the 2020 presidential race, called Biden out more forcefully than anyone else:

You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys.’ Men like James O. Eastland used words like that, and the racist policies that accompanied them, to perpetuate white supremacy and strip black Americans of our very humanity. Vice President Biden’s relationships with proud segregationists are not the model for how we make America a safer and more inclusive place for black people, and for everyone. I have to tell Vice President Biden, as someone I respect, that he is wrong for using his relationships with Eastland and Talmadge as examples of how to bring our country together.



And frankly, I’m disappointed that he hasn’t issued an immediate apology for the pain his words are dredging up for many Americans. He should.

Biden’s response? To tell Booker he was out of line and should apologize, emphasizing that there wasn’t a “racist bone” in his body: