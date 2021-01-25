White House Welcomes 2 Very Good Boys As Biden's Dogs Move In

Who let the dogs in? Well, President Joe Biden did.

As the president and his family settle in to the White House, two very important family members made the trip to their new home this weekend: Major and Champ.

First dogs update!



Champ and Major Biden joined the President and the First Lady at the White House on Sunday, per @MichaelLaRosa46



— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 25, 2021

The pair of German shepherds belonging to Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, arrived this weekend, marking the first time a pet has taken up residence in the White House since the Obamas left in 2017.

Notably, President Donald Trump was the first president in more than a hundred years to not have had a pet while in office.

“The First Family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware. Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn,” said Michael LaRosa, press secretary for Jill Biden, in a statement to CNN on Monday.

Of the two very good boys, Champ is more than 10 years old and has lived with the Bidens since December 2008, previously cohabitating with the family at the vice president’s residence during Obama’s presidency. Major, 3 years old, is the first-ever dog adopted from a shelter to live in the White House.

Unsurprisingly, the dogs even have a Twitter account dedicated to their lives ― @TheFirstDogs ― where updates about their goings-on are often posted.

Welcome to the biggest, fanciest dog house, Champ and Major!