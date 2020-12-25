Joe Biden's Dogs, Champ And Major, Star In A Rockin' Christmas Video

Joe Biden’s Christmas is going to the dogs.

The president-elect and his transition team tweeted a fun video Thursday of his German shepherds, Champ and Major, celebrating in contrasting styles.

The clip cuts between the older Champ chilling near the Christmas tree to a quiet version of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and the rambunctious Major chasing and chewing toys to a rock version of the song.

No matter how you’re celebrating this year, Champ and Major wish you a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/SrZBT4vmpP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 24, 2020

“No matter how you’re celebrating this year, Champ and Major wish you a Merry Christmas,” Biden wrote. The incoming first lady, Jill Biden, also shared the clip.

Major is a rescue dog and his energy has already made an impact this year. The president-elect fractured his foot while chasing the playful pooch late last month and was prescribed a walking boot.

Biden’s Twitter account also shared a plea to respect COVID-19 safety guidelines for the holidays and a video of his and his wife’s interview with Stephen Colbert in which they discuss their tradition of making fake snow for the season.

