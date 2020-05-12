Joe Biden’s campaign team points out what President Donald Trump just “doesn’t understand” about the coronavirus pandemic in a new attack ad.
Trump’s botched response to the public health crisis that has so far killed more than 81,000 people nationwide is laid stunningly bare in the spot that the former vice president and presumptive Democratic 2020 nominee’s campaign released this week.
The video directly links Trump’s weeks of dithering and inaction over the contagion, when he continued to downplay the threat despite case numbers soaring worldwide, to the surge in deaths and unemployment.
The narrator concludes:
Donald Trump doesn’t understand: We have an economic crisis because we have a public health crisis, and we have a public health crisis because he refused to act. Donald Trump didn’t build a great economy. His failure to lead destroyed one.
Check out the Biden campaign ad here:
