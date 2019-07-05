Donald Trump Hits Back At Joe Biden: 'I Don't Think I'm A Bully'

President Donald Trump ― who routinely targets his rivals with insulting names and once mocked a disabled reporter ― hit back at Vice President Joe Biden’s characterization of him as a “bully.”

“I don’t think I’m a bully at all,” he told reporters Friday. “I just don’t like being taken advantage of by other countries, by pharmaceutical companies, by all of the people that have taken advantage of this country.”

“I don’t think I’m a bully”: Pres. Trump responds to Joe Biden’s recent criticisms https://t.co/aYIcGo5zvO pic.twitter.com/rLvbqGPrNN — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 5, 2019

“The idea that I’d be intimidated by Donald Trump ― he’s the bully that I knew my whole life,” the 2020 hopeful told Chris Cuomo. “He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to. He’s the bully who used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I’d smack them in the mouth.”

“He’s the bully that I knew my whole life,” Joe Biden says about President Trump. “He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to. He’s the bully who used to make fun, when I was a kid, of a stutter, and I smacked him in the mouth.” https://t.co/EdRr7vA5NA pic.twitter.com/uoVdaB5JjG — New Day (@NewDay) July 5, 2019

Biden’s answer was in response to skepticism from Cuomo over whether the candidate was ready to go head-to-head with Trump, following Harris’ public condemnation of his past opposition to federally mandated busing to integrate schools.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) has also taken aim at Biden in recent days, arguing during an NBC “Meet the Press” appearance that he “can’t admit mistakes.”

“We have one destiny in this nation, and right now the vice president, to me, is not doing a good job at bringing folks together,” he said Sunday. “In fact ... he’s causing a lot of frustration and even pain with his words.”

Still, Biden told Cuomo he’s prepared.

“I don’t think I’m having trouble sparring,” he said. “This is ironic. I’ve never been accused of not being able to spar. I’ve been accused of being too aggressive.”