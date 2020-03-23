Joe Biden Rips Donald Trump's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks from his home in Delaware in an effort to reignite his presidential campaign during the coronavirus outbreak, blasting President Donald Trump and his administration for being slow to respond to the health crisis.
“The president says no one saw this coming. Well, that’s just not accurate,” Biden said. “The mindset that was slow to recognize the problem in the first place ... is still too much of how the president is addressing the problem.”
The address was the first of what the former vice president said will be regular briefings on the coronavirus outbreak. Biden has converted a recreation room in his home into a studio for live broadcasts.
Both Biden’s supporters and his detractors have been raising concerns about his inability to campaign in person during the pandemic.
“I would just love to see you more,” one donor told Biden during a telefundraiser held over the weekend. “Like, how do we get more of you and less of [Trump] on our airwaves?”
- Read our live blog for the latest updates from HuffPost reporters around the world
- Living in a lockdown? Our reporters in Europe have advice on how to cope.
- 8 things people diagnosed with coronavirus want you to know
- How to grocery shop for a quarantine
- Doctors answer the most common coronavirus questions
- Health care workers are struggling with a shortage of protective gear
- 27 comfort shows to watch while self-isolating
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- 10 ways to practice solidarity while social distancing
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.