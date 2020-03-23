Joe Biden Rips Donald Trump's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks from his home in Delaware in an effort to reignite his presidential campaign during the coronavirus outbreak, blasting President Donald Trump and his administration for being slow to respond to the health crisis.

“The president says no one saw this coming. Well, that’s just not accurate,” Biden said. “The mindset that was slow to recognize the problem in the first place ... is still too much of how the president is addressing the problem.”

The address was the first of what the former vice president said will be regular briefings on the coronavirus outbreak. Biden has converted a recreation room in his home into a studio for live broadcasts.

Both Biden’s supporters and his detractors have been raising concerns about his inability to campaign in person during the pandemic.

“I would just love to see you more,” one donor told Biden during a telefundraiser held over the weekend. “Like, how do we get more of you and less of [Trump] on our airwaves?”