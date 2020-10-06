POLITICS

Biden Says Next Debate Shouldn't Happen If Trump Still Has Coronavirus

The next presidential debate is scheduled to take place on Oct. 15.

HAGERSTOWN, MD, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday he and President Donald Trump should not have their scheduled debate on Oct. 15 if Trump still had the coronavirus infection at that time.

“If he still has COVID we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden told reporters traveling with him.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

