Joe Biden Says He'd Be 'Happy' To Debate Donald Trump

Joe Biden on Friday said that he’s willing to debate presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump ahead of this year’s presidential election, a shift in his stance after previously expressing reservations about the idea.
“I am, somewhere. I don’t know when,” the president told SiriusXM’s Howard Stern when asked if he’s planning to debate his predecessor. “I’m happy to debate him.”
Last month, Biden said that he was open to debating Trump but added that doing so depended on the former president’s “behavior.”
Some commentators have argued that Biden should skip the debates entirely this year because standing on a stage with Trump would normalize his unprecedented efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Democratic lawmakers have also questioned the wisdom of the president debating Trump, even though they say it’s ultimately a decision for Biden to make.
“Normally, I’m in favor of debates, but Donald Trump is not exactly your traditional candidate,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told HuffPost earlier this week. “I think the American people are going to judge them by a long record of each candidate on the issues, and personality and integrity. A debate may be really superfluous here.”
“I watched him do outrageous things and say outrageous things,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said of Trump in a Hill report from January. “It’s just an opportunity for him to display his extremism.”
Trump, meanwhile, has been taunting Biden on the campaign trail, calling for more debates than usual and placing an empty lectern on the stage at his rallies to represent where Biden could stand.
“I am trying to get him to debate,” Trump said earlier this month. “Anytime, anyplace.”
On Friday, Trump’s campaign welcomed Biden’s comments indicating that he’d be willing to debate the ex-president.
“Ok let’s set it up !” Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita wrote in a social media post.
During his interview with Stern, Biden also criticized those in the U.S. media for their coverage of Trump, which he believes has been too soft-handed.
“The free press is not speaking up as much as it used to,” Biden said. “I think some of them are worried about attacking him, worried about taking him on.”