'Make My Day, Pal': Joe Biden Challenges Donald Trump To A Presidential Debate

"Let's pick the dates, Donald. I hear you're free on Wednesdays," the president said, referring to the day of the week Trump is not in court for his criminal trial.
Igor Bobic
By 

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

President Joe Biden challenged presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump to debate him in a video on Wednesday.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020 and since then he hasn’t shown up to debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again,” Biden said in the video, which was posted to X, formerly called Twitter.

“Well, make my day, pal,” Biden added. “I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays.”

Biden’s campaign proposed two general election debates to be held in June and September prior to the start of early voting. The campaign also said it wanted the debates hosted by news organizations rather than by the Commission on Presidential Debates because the schedule of three debates proposed by the commission occurred too late, after the start of early voting, an objection also raised by Trump’s campaign.

Trump told Fox News he agreed with Biden’s proposed schedule.
Trump skipped a 2020 presidential debate when the organizers announced it would be held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The former president also skipped the 2024 GOP primary debates.

But in recent months, Trump has been taunting Biden on the campaign trail, calling for more debates than usual and placing an empty lectern on the stage at his rallies to represent where Biden could stand.

“Anytime, anyplace,” Trump said of debating Biden at a rally earlier this year.

Trump also suggested a presidential debate at the courthouse in New York City, where he is on trial for falsifying business records related to hush money paid to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump has been occupied with the proceedings every day of the week except Wednesday, when the trial is not in session, giving him a day off.

