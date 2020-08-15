Joe Biden exposed the hypocrisy of President Donald Trump’s fearmongering over mail-in voting with just one tweet on Friday.
Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, assured supporters on Twitter that “voting by mail is safe and secure.” “And don’t take my word for it,” the former vice president continued. “Take it from the President, who just requested his mail-in ballot for the Florida primary on Tuesday.”
Trump has ramped up his rhetoric on mail-in voting in recent weeks, making unfounded claims that it is ripe for fraud.
On Thursday, the president seemingly admitted he is blocking funding for the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to frustrate its operations ahead of the election in November. The service is expected to face a tide of mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump changed their voter registration from New York City to Palm Beach County, Florida, last year. On Wednesday, they reportedly applied for a mail-in ballot for Florida’s primary election.
Hilary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic rival in the 2016 election, also noted the hypocrisy of the president’s move.
“What’s good enough for the Trumps should be good enough for the people they work for ― the rest of us,” tweeted the former Secretary of State: