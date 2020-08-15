Joe Biden exposed the hypocrisy of President Donald Trump’s fearmongering over mail-in voting with just one tweet on Friday.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, assured supporters on Twitter that “voting by mail is safe and secure.” “And don’t take my word for it,” the former vice president continued. “Take it from the President, who just requested his mail-in ballot for the Florida primary on Tuesday.”

Voting by mail is safe and secure. And don't take my word for it:

Take it from the President, who just requested his mail-in ballot for the Florida primary on Tuesday. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 14, 2020

Trump has ramped up his rhetoric on mail-in voting in recent weeks, making unfounded claims that it is ripe for fraud.

On Thursday, the president seemingly admitted he is blocking funding for the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to frustrate its operations ahead of the election in November. The service is expected to face a tide of mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hilary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic rival in the 2016 election, also noted the hypocrisy of the president’s move.

“What’s good enough for the Trumps should be good enough for the people they work for ― the rest of us,” tweeted the former Secretary of State:

What's good enough for the Trumps should be good enough for the people they work for—the rest of us. https://t.co/axGDB86Qr2 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 14, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!