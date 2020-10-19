POLITICS

Biden Trolls Trump By Reminding Him Of The 1 Campaign Promise He Should Keep

Trump's latest campaign talking point gets turned against him in a new Biden video.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign released a new ad over the weekend that suggests there’s one campaign promise President Donald Trump should keep.

Lately, Trump has been telling the crowds in each state he visits that he may never return if they don’t vote for him, and even suggested he could leave the country altogether if he loses the election. 

“Promise?” asked Biden on Twitter, sharing the new spot:

