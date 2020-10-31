Biden Shows A Simple Way To Silence Trump’s Conspiracy Theories Once And For All

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden demonstrated how to silence President Donald Trump’s climate change denials once and for all in a new ad on Friday.
The spot begins with audio of Trump falsely claiming that the climate crisis is a hoax — but the sound of the president’s conspiracy theories gets quieter and quieter as a pen fills in a circle to vote for Biden.
“You have the power to silence him,” the tweet sharing the ad read.
Trump has repeatedly called global warming “bullshit,” and his administration has pursued an anti-environment agenda by slashing climate regulations and promoting the use of fossil fuels.
Biden, meanwhile, has called Trump a “climate arsonist” and has proposed transitioning America’s electricity grid off gas and coal by 2035.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place