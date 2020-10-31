Biden Shows A Simple Way To Silence Trump’s Conspiracy Theories Once And For All

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden demonstrated how to silence President Donald Trump’s climate change denials once and for all in a new ad on Friday.

The spot begins with audio of Trump falsely claiming that the climate crisis is a hoax — but the sound of the president’s conspiracy theories gets quieter and quieter as a pen fills in a circle to vote for Biden.

“You have the power to silence him,” the tweet sharing the ad read.

You have the power to silence him.



Vote: https://t.co/eoxT07uII9 pic.twitter.com/zIJUQEWlyx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

Trump has repeatedly called global warming “bullshit,” and his administration has pursued an anti-environment agenda by slashing climate regulations and promoting the use of fossil fuels.

Biden, meanwhile, has called Trump a “climate arsonist” and has proposed transitioning America’s electricity grid off gas and coal by 2035.